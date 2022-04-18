Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Minute: Invictus Games

    THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS

    04.18.2022

    Video by Cpl. Mellizza Bonjoc, Staff Sgt. Charles Plouffe and Sgt. Benjamin Whitten

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    Servicemembers from each branch are coming together to represent Team U.S.A. for The Invictus Games The Hague 2020, From April 16th to 22nd, 2022 at The Hague, Netherlands. The word ‘Invictus’ means ‘unconquered’, embodying the fighting spirit of wounded, sick and injured servicemembers and veterans. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Benjamin Whitten)

    Date Taken: 04.18.2022
    Date Posted: 04.18.2022 16:24
    Location: THE HAGUE, NL 

    This work, Marine Minute: Invictus Games, by Cpl Mellizza Bonjoc, SSgt Charles Plouffe and Sgt Benjamin Whitten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Team USA
    Wounded Warrior Regiment
    DMAMVMM
    DMAMProd
    USMCNews
    IG22
    Invictus Games 2020

