Marine Minute: Invictus Games (Social Media Version)

Servicemembers from each branch are coming together to represent Team U.S.A. for The Invictus Games The Hague 2020, From April 16th to 22nd, 2022 at The Hague, Netherlands. The word ‘Invictus’ means ‘unconquered’, embodying the fighting spirit of wounded, sick and injured servicemembers and veterans. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Benjamin Whitten)