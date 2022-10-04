Makin Island Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV) Operations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



PACIFIC OCEAN (April 10, 2022) - U.S. Marines assigned to the 3d Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, enter and disembark the well deck of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) during waterborne training in the Pacific Ocean, April 10. The two-day waterborne training evolution focused on safety and transport capabilities for both the Navy and Marine Corps and is part of a larger training plan to refine tactics and doctrine for amphibious operations. Makin Island is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kristopher S. Haley, Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Bergh, Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eloise Johnson, Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kendra Helmbrecht)