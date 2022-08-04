2022 Best Ranger Competition | 7ID | Day 1

7th Infantry Division's two Best Ranger Competition teams complete day 1 of the event April 8, 2022. Team 7 consisted of Sgt. Austen Kluz and Sgt. Ola Selwyn-Dudoit. Team 8 consisted of Sgt. Dalton Matheson and Staff Sgt. Andrei Ciont.
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2022 14:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|839860
|VIRIN:
|220408-A-DN279-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108921782
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
