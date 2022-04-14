Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Two Injured Undocumented Migrants Rescued from Arizona Mountains - CBP Air and Marine Operations

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2022

    Video by Ozzy Trevino 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    The Arizona Air Coordination Center requested helicopter support to rescue two undocumented migrants injured in the Baboquivari Mountains on April 14, 2022.

    A male and female married couple with back and leg injuries had been without food or water for several days. A Tucson-based UH-60 Black Hawk air crew responded to the request.

    Two AMO Rescue Specialists were inserted into the side of the mountain for medical assessment and extraction. The patients were transported to a nearby town and transferred to Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue agents.

    Video courtesy of Air and Marine Operations

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 04.18.2022 13:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 839858
    VIRIN: 220414-H-D0456-000
    Filename: DOD_108921637
    Length: 00:04:59
    Location: AZ, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, Two Injured Undocumented Migrants Rescued from Arizona Mountains - CBP Air and Marine Operations, by Ozzy Trevino, identified by DVIDS

    Rescue
    UH-60 Black Hawk
    Helicopter
    CBP
    AMO
    Air and Marine Operations

