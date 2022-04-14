The Arizona Air Coordination Center requested helicopter support to rescue two undocumented migrants injured in the Baboquivari Mountains on April 14, 2022.
A male and female married couple with back and leg injuries had been without food or water for several days. A Tucson-based UH-60 Black Hawk air crew responded to the request.
Two AMO Rescue Specialists were inserted into the side of the mountain for medical assessment and extraction. The patients were transported to a nearby town and transferred to Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue agents.
Video courtesy of Air and Marine Operations
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2022 13:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|839858
|VIRIN:
|220414-H-D0456-000
|Filename:
|DOD_108921637
|Length:
|00:04:59
|Location:
|AZ, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Two Injured Undocumented Migrants Rescued from Arizona Mountains - CBP Air and Marine Operations, by Ozzy Trevino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT