Two Injured Undocumented Migrants Rescued from Arizona Mountains - CBP Air and Marine Operations

The Arizona Air Coordination Center requested helicopter support to rescue two undocumented migrants injured in the Baboquivari Mountains on April 14, 2022.



A male and female married couple with back and leg injuries had been without food or water for several days. A Tucson-based UH-60 Black Hawk air crew responded to the request.



Two AMO Rescue Specialists were inserted into the side of the mountain for medical assessment and extraction. The patients were transported to a nearby town and transferred to Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue agents.



Video courtesy of Air and Marine Operations