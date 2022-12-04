COFFEE WITH | GARY

2LT Gary Eaves shares about how to become a leader, after recently commissioning into the Army Reserve through ROTC. However, his ten years of enlisted experience brings about organizational understanding that helped him be an effective leader.
The Coffee With... series created by LT Tim Yao is an Army Reserve initiative to share tips, advice, and insight from an Army Reserve Soldier's perspective.
