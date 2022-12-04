Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COFFEE WITH | GARY

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2022

    Video by 2nd Lt. Timothy Yao 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    2LT Gary Eaves shares about how to become a leader, after recently commissioning into the Army Reserve through ROTC. However, his ten years of enlisted experience brings about organizational understanding that helped him be an effective leader.

    The Coffee With... series created by LT Tim Yao is an Army Reserve initiative to share tips, advice, and insight from an Army Reserve Soldier's perspective.

    Video 2 of 8

    Date Taken: 04.12.2022
    Date Posted: 04.18.2022 13:02
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 839857
    VIRIN: 220412-A-KJ871-001
    Filename: DOD_108921636
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US 

    Downloads: 0
    army reserve
    rotc
    tim yao
    usarmarketing
    coffee with

