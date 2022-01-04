The 509th Communications Squadron showcase their mission at WAFB

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 509th Communications Squadron showcases their skills and what it takes to execute their mission at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, April 2022. The 509th CS provides superior communication services with first-class customer support to enable the 509th Bomb Wing to generate and project combat power for more than 6,000 personnel at WAFB. B-roll package includes Airmen from the radio shop, warehouse, the visual imagery intrusion detection systems shop and the client systems technician shop performing their duties in the communications squadron. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Christina Carter)