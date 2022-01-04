Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 509th Communications Squadron showcase their mission at WAFB

    WHITEMAN AFB, MO, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Christina Carter 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    The 509th Communications Squadron showcases their skills and what it takes to execute their mission at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, April 2022. The 509th CS provides superior communication services with first-class customer support to enable the 509th Bomb Wing to generate and project combat power for more than 6,000 personnel at WAFB. B-roll package includes Airmen from the radio shop, warehouse, the visual imagery intrusion detection systems shop and the client systems technician shop performing their duties in the communications squadron. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Christina Carter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.18.2022 13:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 839846
    VIRIN: 220418-F-PJ022-1002
    Filename: DOD_108921476
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: WHITEMAN AFB, MO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 509th Communications Squadron showcase their mission at WAFB, by SrA Christina Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Whiteman Air Force Base
    Comm
    Whitman AFB
    Communication Squadron
    WAFB
    509th CS

