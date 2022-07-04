Students assigned to the 29th Weapons Squadron participated in a joint forcible entry flight, April 7, 2022. The 29th WPS held the JFE exercise to enable students to project the Joint Force and ensure our ability to conduct operations in and through complex and contested environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jayden Ford)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2022 11:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|839843
|VIRIN:
|220407-F-XY725-838
|Filename:
|DOD_108921467
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, C-130 weapons school students participate in JFE, by SrA Jayden Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT