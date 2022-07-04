Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-130 weapons school students participate in JFE

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jayden Ford 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Students assigned to the 29th Weapons Squadron participated in a joint forcible entry flight, April 7, 2022. The 29th WPS held the JFE exercise to enable students to project the Joint Force and ensure our ability to conduct operations in and through complex and contested environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jayden Ford)

    Date Taken: 04.07.2022
    Date Posted: 04.18.2022 11:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 839843
    VIRIN: 220407-F-XY725-838
    Filename: DOD_108921467
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 

    This work, C-130 weapons school students participate in JFE, by SrA Jayden Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

