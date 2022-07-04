C-130 weapons school students participate in JFE

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Students assigned to the 29th Weapons Squadron participated in a joint forcible entry flight, April 7, 2022. The 29th WPS held the JFE exercise to enable students to project the Joint Force and ensure our ability to conduct operations in and through complex and contested environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jayden Ford)