Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    South Texas Reserve units participate in 2022 Fiesta Flambeau Parade

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2022

    Video by Airman Mark Colmenares 

    433rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Members from the 433rd Airlift Wing, 960th Cyberspace Wing, 340th Flying Training Group and 23rd Intelligence Squadron participate in the 2022 Fiesta Flambeau Parade in San Antonio, April 9, 2022. Reserve Citizen Airmen participated in the parade to show engagement between military members and the local community. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Mark Colmenares)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2022
    Date Posted: 04.18.2022 10:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 839838
    VIRIN: 220409-F-MC101-1001
    Filename: DOD_108921425
    Length: 00:04:50
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Hometown: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US
    Hometown: LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, South Texas Reserve units participate in 2022 Fiesta Flambeau Parade, by Amn Mark Colmenares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    433rd Airlift Wing
    Reserve Citizen Airman
    340FTG
    Reserve Reform
    960CW
    23IS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT