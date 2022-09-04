Members from the 433rd Airlift Wing, 960th Cyberspace Wing, 340th Flying Training Group and 23rd Intelligence Squadron participate in the 2022 Fiesta Flambeau Parade in San Antonio, April 9, 2022. Reserve Citizen Airmen participated in the parade to show engagement between military members and the local community. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Mark Colmenares)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2022 10:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|839838
|VIRIN:
|220409-F-MC101-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108921425
|Length:
|00:04:50
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Hometown:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US
|Hometown:
|LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, South Texas Reserve units participate in 2022 Fiesta Flambeau Parade, by Amn Mark Colmenares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
