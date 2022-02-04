Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wolverines train grenade skills, basic weapons skills

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2022

    Video by Spc. Cameron Hershberger 

    U.S. Army Signal School Detachment

    FORT MEADE, Md. - Soldiers assigned to the United States Army Signal School Detachment, train their warrior tasks and battle drills, ensuring that they remain lethal and ready to fight at any moment. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Cameron Hershberger)

    Date Taken: 04.02.2022
    Date Posted: 04.18.2022 10:48
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 

    Grenades
    Soldiers
    Weapons
    Training
    WTBD
    USASSD

