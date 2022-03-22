U.S. National Guard Soldiers assigned to Task Force Red Dragon, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), and members of the 2nd Foreign Parachute Regiment with the French Forces in Djibouti (FFDJ), participate in the opening of a new “combat village,” or Military Operations on Urbanized Terrain (MOUT) site, with a small-scale, joint training exercise at the French Base, Djibouti, March 22, 2022. CJTF-HOA, operating from Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, regularly trains with and works alongside allied and partner nations, coalition forces and interagency/intergovernmental organizations to achieve a unified effort in East Africa.
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2022 05:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|839817
|VIRIN:
|220322-F-ET937-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108921064
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DJIBOUTI CITY, DJ
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, French, U.S. Soldiers open new urban training complex in Djibouti, by SrA Mario Calabro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
