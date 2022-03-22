French, U.S. Soldiers open new urban training complex in Djibouti

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/839817" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. National Guard Soldiers assigned to Task Force Red Dragon, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), and members of the 2nd Foreign Parachute Regiment with the French Forces in Djibouti (FFDJ), participate in the opening of a new “combat village,” or Military Operations on Urbanized Terrain (MOUT) site, with a small-scale, joint training exercise at the French Base, Djibouti, March 22, 2022. CJTF-HOA, operating from Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, regularly trains with and works alongside allied and partner nations, coalition forces and interagency/intergovernmental organizations to achieve a unified effort in East Africa.