Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    French, U.S. Soldiers open new urban training complex in Djibouti

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DJIBOUTI CITY, DJIBOUTI

    03.22.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Mario Calabro 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. National Guard Soldiers assigned to Task Force Red Dragon, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), and members of the 2nd Foreign Parachute Regiment with the French Forces in Djibouti (FFDJ), participate in the opening of a new “combat village,” or Military Operations on Urbanized Terrain (MOUT) site, with a small-scale, joint training exercise at the French Base, Djibouti, March 22, 2022. CJTF-HOA, operating from Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, regularly trains with and works alongside allied and partner nations, coalition forces and interagency/intergovernmental organizations to achieve a unified effort in East Africa.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
    Date Posted: 04.18.2022 05:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 839817
    VIRIN: 220322-F-ET937-1001
    Filename: DOD_108921064
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DJIBOUTI CITY, DJ 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, French, U.S. Soldiers open new urban training complex in Djibouti, by SrA Mario Calabro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    CJTF-HOA
    National Guard
    VAANG
    5th RIAOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT