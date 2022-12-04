Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D 22:The First Flight Down Under

    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    04.12.2022

    Video by Cpl. Emeline Molla 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 268 Reinforced, Aviation Combat Element (ACE), Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22, fly MV-22 Ospreys over downtown Darwin, NT, Australia to demonstrate their capabilities on April 12, 2022. VMM 268 used their large flight tactics to complete an administrative movement from Darwin Port to Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, strengthening MRF-D 22 by fully equipping and staging a capable ACE. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Emeline Molla)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2022
    Date Posted: 04.18.2022 03:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 839812
    VIRIN: 220412-M-KG021-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_108921042
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: DARWIN, NT, AU 

    This work, MRF-D 22:The First Flight Down Under, by Cpl Emeline Molla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Osprey
    USMC
    Australia
    ADF
    MV-22
    MRF-D 22

