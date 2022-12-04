MRF-D 22:The First Flight Down Under

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 268 Reinforced, Aviation Combat Element (ACE), Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22, fly MV-22 Ospreys over downtown Darwin, NT, Australia to demonstrate their capabilities on April 12, 2022. VMM 268 used their large flight tactics to complete an administrative movement from Darwin Port to Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, strengthening MRF-D 22 by fully equipping and staging a capable ACE. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Emeline Molla)