MRF-D 22: The First Flight Down Under

U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 268 Reinforced, Aviation Combat Element (ACE), Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22, fly MV-22 Ospreys over downtown Darwin, NT, Australia to demonstrate their capabilities on April 12, 2022. VMM 268 used their large flight tactics to complete an administrative movement from Darwin Port to Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, strengthening MRF-D 22 by fully equipping and staging a capable ACE. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Emeline Molla)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2022 03:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|839812
|VIRIN:
|220412-M-KG021-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108921042
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|DARWIN, NT, AU
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
