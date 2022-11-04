U.S. Marines with 3rd Supply Battalion, 3rd Sustainment Group (Experimental), 3rd Marine Logistics Group, participate in a field ammunition supply point during a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation at the Central Training Area, Okinawa, Japan, April 11, 2022. The MCCRE is conducted to ensure unit standardization and combat readiness in preparation for operational deployments. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hunter Barber)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2022 03:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|839806
|VIRIN:
|220411-M-LF817-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108920936
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 3d Supply conducts MCCRE, by LCpl Hunter Barber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT