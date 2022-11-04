3d Supply conducts MCCRE

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 3rd Supply Battalion, 3rd Sustainment Group (Experimental), 3rd Marine Logistics Group, participate in a field ammunition supply point during a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation at the Central Training Area, Okinawa, Japan, April 11, 2022. The MCCRE is conducted to ensure unit standardization and combat readiness in preparation for operational deployments. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hunter Barber)