Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE JED Mentorship Program

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.17.2022

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Japan District opened its doors to Zama Middle High School students for their annual mentorship program.
    #ArmyTeam #USACE #JED #ZMHS #STEM

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2022
    Date Posted: 04.17.2022 21:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 839799
    VIRIN: 220418-A-AB123-001
    Filename: DOD_108920862
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE JED Mentorship Program, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    USACE
    STEM
    JED

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT