NORFOLK, Va. (April 16, 2022) - The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57) returns to homeport at Naval Station Norfolk, April 16. Mitscher deployed to the European theater of operations and participated in a range of maritime activities in support of Naval Forces Europe and NATO Allies. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kris R. Lindstrom)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2022 13:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|839764
|VIRIN:
|220416-N-GN619-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108920444
|Length:
|00:03:28
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|8
|High-Res. Downloads:
|8
This work, USS Mitscher returns to NAVSTA Norfolk, by PO1 Kris Lindstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT