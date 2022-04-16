Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mitscher returns to NAVSTA Norfolk

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Kris Lindstrom 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    NORFOLK, Va. (April 16, 2022) - The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57) returns to homeport at Naval Station Norfolk, April 16. Mitscher deployed to the European theater of operations and participated in a range of maritime activities in support of Naval Forces Europe and NATO Allies. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kris R. Lindstrom)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2022
    Date Posted: 04.16.2022 13:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 839764
    VIRIN: 220416-N-GN619-1001
    Filename: DOD_108920444
    Length: 00:03:28
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    Downloads: 8
    High-Res. Downloads: 8

    This work, USS Mitscher returns to NAVSTA Norfolk, by PO1 Kris Lindstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Naval Station Norfolk
    U.S. 2nd Fleet
    USS Mitscher
    C2F
    DDG 57
    RTHP
    GN619

