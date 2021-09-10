Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mountain Ranger Battalion Fall FTX

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daphney Black 

    Mountain Ranger Battalion

    Cadets assigned to the Mountain Ranger Battalion, 5th Brigade, crush an obstacle course during the 2021 Fall Field Training Exercise (FTX) from October 8-11 at Jack's Valley Training Area in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The cadets pushed each other to achieve success. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Daphney Black)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2022 12:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 839760
    VIRIN: 211009-A-XQ901-915
    Filename: DOD_108920426
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 

    This work, Mountain Ranger Battalion Fall FTX, by SSG Daphney Black, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    5th Brigade
    Army ROTC
    UCCS ROTC
    Mountain Ranger Battalion

