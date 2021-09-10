Cadets assigned to the Mountain Ranger Battalion, 5th Brigade, crush an obstacle course during the 2021 Fall Field Training Exercise (FTX) from October 8-11 at Jack's Valley Training Area in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The cadets pushed each other to achieve success. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Daphney Black)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2022 12:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|839760
|VIRIN:
|211009-A-XQ901-915
|Filename:
|DOD_108920426
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mountain Ranger Battalion Fall FTX, by SSG Daphney Black, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT