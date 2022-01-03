Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Easter 2022

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daphney Black 

    Mountain Ranger Battalion

    The Mountain Ranger Battalion observes Easter, which is celebrated annually on the first Sunday after the Paschal Full Moon. Happy Easter from the Mountain Ranger Battalion! (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Daphney Black)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.16.2022 11:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 839759
    VIRIN: 220301-A-XQ901-457
    Filename: DOD_108920349
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Easter 2022, by SSG Daphney Black, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Easter
    Mountain Ranger Battalion
    UCCS Army ROTC

