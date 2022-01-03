The Mountain Ranger Battalion observes Easter, which is celebrated annually on the first Sunday after the Paschal Full Moon. Happy Easter from the Mountain Ranger Battalion! (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Daphney Black)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2022 11:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|839759
|VIRIN:
|220301-A-XQ901-457
|Filename:
|DOD_108920349
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Easter 2022, by SSG Daphney Black, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT