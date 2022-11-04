Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard transfers 67 Haitians to Royal Bahamian Defence Forces

    BAHAMAS

    04.11.2022

    Coast Guard Cutter Campbell's small boat crew rescuing people aboard a overloaded vessel near Anguilla Cay, Bahamas, April 11, 2022. Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton crew transferred the 67 Haitians aboard the overloaded vessel to Bahamian authorities. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 04.11.2022
    Date Posted: 04.16.2022 10:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 839758
    VIRIN: 220411-G-G0107-1005
    Filename: DOD_108920329
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: BS

    USCG
    Bahamas
    Anguilla Cay
    Overloaded vessel

