Coast Guard transfers 67 Haitians to Royal Bahamian Defence Forces

Coast Guard Cutter Campbell's small boat crew rescuing people aboard a overloaded vessel near Anguilla Cay, Bahamas, April 11, 2022. Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton crew transferred the 67 Haitians aboard the overloaded vessel to Bahamian authorities. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|04.11.2022
|04.16.2022 10:39
|B-Roll
|839758
|220411-G-G0107-1005
|DOD_108920329
|00:00:38
|BS
|1
|1
