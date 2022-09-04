GRF Receives 541,000 Pounds of Ordnance

USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) conducted a conventional ammunition on-load, April 9, in support of workups and training for an upcoming deployment. Ford successfully on-loaded approximately 541,000 pounds of ordnance using both connected transfers and vertical lifts from the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS William McLean (T-AKE 12).
More than 400 Sailors from Ford’s weapons, deck and aircraft intermediate maintenance departments participated in the event, collecting more than 200 pallets from the flight deck and hangar bay then transporting them to multiple advanced weapons elevators to be stored in the ship’s magazines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 2nd Class Riley B. McDowell)
|04.09.2022
|04.16.2022 05:57
|Video Productions
|839757
|220409-N-OH637-0001
|DOD_108920231
|00:00:42
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|0
|0
