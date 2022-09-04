Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    GRF Receives 541,000 Pounds of Ordnance

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Julie Matyascik 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) conducted a conventional ammunition on-load, April 9, in support of workups and training for an upcoming deployment. Ford successfully on-loaded approximately 541,000 pounds of ordnance using both connected transfers and vertical lifts from the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS William McLean (T-AKE 12).

    More than 400 Sailors from Ford’s weapons, deck and aircraft intermediate maintenance departments participated in the event, collecting more than 200 pallets from the flight deck and hangar bay then transporting them to multiple advanced weapons elevators to be stored in the ship’s magazines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 2nd Class Riley B. McDowell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2022
    Date Posted: 04.16.2022 05:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 839757
    VIRIN: 220409-N-OH637-0001
    Filename: DOD_108920231
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GRF Receives 541,000 Pounds of Ordnance, by PO1 Julie Matyascik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ammo
    grf
    onload
    cvn78
    T-AKE 12
    conac

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT