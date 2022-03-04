220403-N-VJ326-3001 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 4, 2022) – Sailors aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) move F-35B Lightning II aircraft attached to Marine Air Group (MAG 13), April 4. MAG-13 is embarked aboard Tripoli as part of the U.S. Marine Corps’ Lightning carrier concept demonstration. The Lightning carrier concept demonstration shows Tripoli and other amphibious assault ships are capable of operating as dedicated fixed-wing strike platforms when needed, capable of bringing fifth generation Short Takeoff/Vertical Landing (STOVL) aircraft wherever they are required. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcom Kelley)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2022 00:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|839755
|VIRIN:
|220403-N-VJ326-3001
|PIN:
|3001
|Filename:
|DOD_108920212
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
This work, F-35B Lightning II hangar bay move aboard USS Tripoli (LHA 7), by PO3 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
