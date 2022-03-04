F-35B Lightning II hangar bay move aboard USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



220403-N-VJ326-3001 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 4, 2022) – Sailors aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) move F-35B Lightning II aircraft attached to Marine Air Group (MAG 13), April 4. MAG-13 is embarked aboard Tripoli as part of the U.S. Marine Corps’ Lightning carrier concept demonstration. The Lightning carrier concept demonstration shows Tripoli and other amphibious assault ships are capable of operating as dedicated fixed-wing strike platforms when needed, capable of bringing fifth generation Short Takeoff/Vertical Landing (STOVL) aircraft wherever they are required. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcom Kelley)