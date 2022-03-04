Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-35B Lightning II hangar bay move aboard USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.03.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Malcolm Kelley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220403-N-VJ326-3001 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 4, 2022) – Sailors aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) move F-35B Lightning II aircraft attached to Marine Air Group (MAG 13), April 4. MAG-13 is embarked aboard Tripoli as part of the U.S. Marine Corps’ Lightning carrier concept demonstration. The Lightning carrier concept demonstration shows Tripoli and other amphibious assault ships are capable of operating as dedicated fixed-wing strike platforms when needed, capable of bringing fifth generation Short Takeoff/Vertical Landing (STOVL) aircraft wherever they are required. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcom Kelley)

    Date Taken: 04.03.2022
    Date Posted: 04.16.2022 00:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    amphibious assault ship
    U.S. Marine Corps
    F-35B Lightning II
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7

