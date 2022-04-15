Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard hoists two hoists two mariners approximately 86 miles southeast of Cape Fear, North Carolina

    NC, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Breanna Centeno 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City hoists two mariners from a damaged sailing vessel approximately 86 miles southeast of Cape Fear, North Carolina, April 15, 2021. The two mariners were transported to Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2022
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 19:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 839754
    VIRIN: 220415-G-VP451-141
    Filename: DOD_108920088
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: NC, US

    SAR
    USCG
    Helicopter

