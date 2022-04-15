Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE San Francisco District breaks ground on South San Francisco Bay Shoreline Project

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2022

    Video by Tammy Reed 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, South Pacific Division

    Valley Water held a groundbreaking ceremony April 14, 2022, to commemorate the start of construction on the South San Francisco Bay Shoreline Project. USACE San Francisco District is partnering with the agency, California State Coastal Conservancy, and U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service on the construction of this vital infrastructure project.

    During the first phase of construction, crews are working to build a levee to help reduce coastal flood risk for approximately 5,500 residents, commuters and businesses within the vicinity of Alviso, Calif. The project will also protect the San Jose-Santa Clara Regional Wastewater Facility and the Silicon Valley Advanced Water Purification Center.

    The project will also provide large environmental benefits that will be felt across all sections of San Francisco Bay. The project will restore and enhance 2,900 acres of tidal marsh and related habitat lost due to former salt pond production activities. Native fish, birds, plants and other wildlife that once thrived along the Bay will slowly start returning to help create a healthier environment.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2022
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 18:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 839751
    VIRIN: 220415-F-BF997-0001
    Filename: DOD_108920056
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 

    TAGS

    ceremony
    South San Francisco Bay Shoreline Project Phase I
    USACE San Francisco District

