U.S. Air Force Airmen and U.S. Army Soldiers compete in a hockey tournament at Ben Boeke Ice Arena, Alaska, April 2, 2022. Catch the recap of the 2022 Army Vs. Air Force hockey game. This has been the first game since the start of the pandemic in 2019. Team Air Force won the game 10 to 5, making this their third consecutive victory.
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2022 19:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|839747
|VIRIN:
|040222-F-AT619-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108919964
|Length:
|00:03:33
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force vs. Army Hockey Game Highlights 2022, by SrA Jack Layman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT