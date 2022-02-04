Air Force vs. Army Hockey Game Highlights 2022

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen and U.S. Army Soldiers compete in a hockey tournament at Ben Boeke Ice Arena, Alaska, April 2, 2022. Catch the recap of the 2022 Army Vs. Air Force hockey game. This has been the first game since the start of the pandemic in 2019. Team Air Force won the game 10 to 5, making this their third consecutive victory.