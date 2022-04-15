Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Capt. Ferguson - MLB Shout-Out 2022, St. Louis Cardinals

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2022

    Video by Jean Graves 

    Regional Health Command - Central

    Capt. Ian Ferguson, MD, doctor of internal medicine, Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana is cheering on the St. Louis Cardinals in this Major League Baseball 2022 shout-out.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2022
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 16:46
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 839745
    VIRIN: 220415-O-GR663-929
    Filename: DOD_108919942
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: ST. LOUIS, MO, US 
    Hometown: ST. LOUIS, MO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Capt. Ferguson - MLB Shout-Out 2022, St. Louis Cardinals, by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Medical Professions

    TAGS

    Sports
    St. Louis Cardinals
    Special Events
    BJACH
    MLB2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT