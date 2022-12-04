Quad Cities welcomes back veterans from Honor Flight

Honor Flight of the Quad Cities held its 52nd flight for veterans of the Korean and Vietnam Wars. Past flights have included World War 2 vets, but many of them are gone now.
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2022 15:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|839738
|VIRIN:
|220412-A-WQ150-209
|Filename:
|DOD_108919803
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
