Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Staff Sgt. Rodgers

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KANSAS CITY, KS, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2022

    Video by Jean Graves 

    Regional Health Command - Central

    Staff Sgt. James Rodgers, observer, coach, logistics trainer with Task Force Sustainment, Operations Group, Joint Readiness Training Center wishes his mom, Jerline Ragsdale of Kansas City, Kansas and his wife, Erica Rodgers at Fort Polk, Louisiana a Happy Mother’s Day.

    Rodgers, was at BJACH for an appointment and took a moment to give his mother and wife a shout out.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2022
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 16:18
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 839730
    VIRIN: 220415-O-GR663-676
    Filename: DOD_108919753
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: KANSAS CITY, KS, US 
    Hometown: KANSAS CITY, KS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staff Sgt. Rodgers, by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    92A Automated Logistical Specialist

    TAGS

    JRTC
    Kansas City
    Kansas
    Mother's Day
    BJACH
    OPSGRP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT