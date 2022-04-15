Staff Sgt. Rodgers

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Staff Sgt. James Rodgers, observer, coach, logistics trainer with Task Force Sustainment, Operations Group, Joint Readiness Training Center wishes his mom, Jerline Ragsdale of Kansas City, Kansas and his wife, Erica Rodgers at Fort Polk, Louisiana a Happy Mother’s Day.



Rodgers, was at BJACH for an appointment and took a moment to give his mother and wife a shout out.