U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Caroline M. Miller, Chief Master Sgt. Casy D. Boomershine and the JBSA Military Ambassadors give a shout out for the upcoming Great Texas Airshow at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. The Great Texas Airshow 2022 will take place at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas on April 23 - 24, 2022. STAY TUNED and we'll see you there! (U.S. Air Force video edited by William Wagner)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2022 15:33
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|839724
|VIRIN:
|220404-F-ON093-103
|Filename:
|DOD_108919712
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, THE GREAT TEXAS AIRSHOW: U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Caroline M. Miller, Chief Master Sgt. Casy D. Boomershine and the JBSA Military Ambassadors, by William Wagner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT