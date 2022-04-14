Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DHA HQ Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Virtual Observance

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.14.2022

    Video by Sara Barger 

    Military Health System

    DHA Senior Enlisted Leader Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Gragg hosts a virtual DHA HQ Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Observance, April 14. This year’s theme, “Step Forward. Prevent. Report. Advocate” highlights the power of individual acts to effect positive change in preventing sexual violence. The event features: Dr. Sharyn J. Potter, professor of women and gender studies at the University of New Hampshire, and Diane Porter, a Navy veteran and representative of Veterans Sisters, a non-profit organization which supports and advocates for the unique needs of Military Sexual Trauma survivors by helping them find their voice and standing beside them as they report a current sex crime or access their benefits from the VA.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 15:13
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 839721
    VIRIN: 220414-O-XH734-405
    Filename: DOD_108919675
    Length: 00:56:31
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DHA HQ Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Virtual Observance, by Sara Barger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Gragg
    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention
    SAPRO
    Sharyn Potter
    Dianne Porter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT