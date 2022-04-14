DHA HQ Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Virtual Observance

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/839721" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

DHA Senior Enlisted Leader Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Gragg hosts a virtual DHA HQ Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Observance, April 14. This year’s theme, “Step Forward. Prevent. Report. Advocate” highlights the power of individual acts to effect positive change in preventing sexual violence. The event features: Dr. Sharyn J. Potter, professor of women and gender studies at the University of New Hampshire, and Diane Porter, a Navy veteran and representative of Veterans Sisters, a non-profit organization which supports and advocates for the unique needs of Military Sexual Trauma survivors by helping them find their voice and standing beside them as they report a current sex crime or access their benefits from the VA.