Reserve Citizen Airmen in the 433rd Airlift Wing, 960th Cyberspace Wing, 340th Flying Training Group and 23rd Intelligence Squadron participate in the 2022 Fiesta Flambeau Parade in San Antonio, Texas, April 9, 2022. This was the first year multiple Air Force Reserve components in the San Antonio area collaborated together on designing the float. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brittany Wich)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2022 14:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|839717
|VIRIN:
|220409-F-HW725-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108919627
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, South Texas Reserve units participate in 2022 Fiesta Flambeau Parade, by SrA Brittany Wich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
