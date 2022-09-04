South Texas Reserve units participate in 2022 Fiesta Flambeau Parade

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Reserve Citizen Airmen in the 433rd Airlift Wing, 960th Cyberspace Wing, 340th Flying Training Group and 23rd Intelligence Squadron participate in the 2022 Fiesta Flambeau Parade in San Antonio, Texas, April 9, 2022. This was the first year multiple Air Force Reserve components in the San Antonio area collaborated together on designing the float. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brittany Wich)