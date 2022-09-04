Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    South Texas Reserve units participate in 2022 Fiesta Flambeau Parade

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Brittany Wich 

    433rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Reserve Citizen Airmen in the 433rd Airlift Wing, 960th Cyberspace Wing, 340th Flying Training Group and 23rd Intelligence Squadron participate in the 2022 Fiesta Flambeau Parade in San Antonio, Texas, April 9, 2022. This was the first year multiple Air Force Reserve components in the San Antonio area collaborated together on designing the float. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brittany Wich)

    Date Taken: 04.09.2022
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 14:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 839717
    VIRIN: 220409-F-HW725-1001
    Filename: DOD_108919627
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    This work, South Texas Reserve units participate in 2022 Fiesta Flambeau Parade, by SrA Brittany Wich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    float
    Tuskegee Airmen
    AFRC
    San Antonio
    USAF
    JBSA
    433rd Airlift Wing
    Alamo Wing
    Fiesta Flambeau Parade
    Reserve Citizen Airman
    340FTG
    960CW
    23IS
    2022 Fiesta

