1st Lt. Rafael Eirea Lamberto, an engineer Soldiers assigned to the "Gila Battalion," 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, performs a training crucible in preparation for the 15th Annual Lt. Gen. Robert B. Flowers Best Sapper Competition at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, on Fort Stewart, Georgia, April 11, 2022. Nearly every year engineer Soldiers across the Marne Division train for the Best Sapper Competition to improve their occupational skills and become an expert in their craft. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Dre Stout, 50 Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2022 14:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|839716
|VIRIN:
|220408-A-KP884-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108919602
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Gila Soldiers prepare for Best Sapper Competition, by SGT Dre Stout, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT