    Gila Soldiers prepare for Best Sapper Competition

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2022

    Video by Sgt. Dre Stout 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs

    1st Lt. Rafael Eirea Lamberto, an engineer Soldiers assigned to the "Gila Battalion," 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, performs a training crucible in preparation for the 15th Annual Lt. Gen. Robert B. Flowers Best Sapper Competition at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, on Fort Stewart, Georgia, April 11, 2022. Nearly every year engineer Soldiers across the Marne Division train for the Best Sapper Competition to improve their occupational skills and become an expert in their craft. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Dre Stout, 50 Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 14:53
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Engineers
    forscom
    3ID
    Sappers
    Best Sapper Competiton
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

