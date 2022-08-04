Gila Soldiers prepare for Best Sapper Competition

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



1st Lt. Rafael Eirea Lamberto, an engineer Soldiers assigned to the "Gila Battalion," 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, performs a training crucible in preparation for the 15th Annual Lt. Gen. Robert B. Flowers Best Sapper Competition at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, on Fort Stewart, Georgia, April 11, 2022. Nearly every year engineer Soldiers across the Marne Division train for the Best Sapper Competition to improve their occupational skills and become an expert in their craft. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Dre Stout, 50 Public Affairs Detachment)