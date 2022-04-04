Maggie Titterington, President/CEO of The Chamber (Schertz-Cibolo-Selma area) gives a shout out for the upcoming Great Texas Airshow at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. The Great Texas Airshow 2022 will take place at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas on April 23 - 24, 2022. STAY TUNED and we'll see you there! (U.S. Air Force video edited by William Wagner)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2022 14:13
|Category:
|Commercials
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US
This work, THE GREAT TEXAS AIRSHOW:Maggie Titterington, President/CEO of The Chamber (Schertz-Cibolo-Selma area), by William Wagner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
