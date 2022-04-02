Thunderbirds at the 2022 Great Texas Airshow JBSA-Randolph

Maj. Jake "Primo" Impellizzeri Thunderbird 8 Advance Pilot/Narrator for the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron encourages the Joint Base San Antonio community to attend the Great Texas Airshow at JBSA-Randolph, Tx. The Great Texas Airshow 2022 will be held on Apr. 23-24 at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph. This year marks the Air Force's 75th anniversary. The theme of this year’s airshow is "Your History, Our Legacy"
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2022 13:49
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|839708
|VIRIN:
|220415-D-VZ902-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108919541
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
