    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

    Thunderbirds at the 2022 Great Texas Airshow JBSA-Randolph

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2022

    Video by Ruth Medinavillanueva 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Jake "Primo" Impellizzeri Thunderbird 8 Advance Pilot/Narrator for the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron encourages the Joint Base San Antonio community to attend the Great Texas Airshow at JBSA-Randolph, Tx. The Great Texas Airshow 2022 will be held on Apr. 23-24 at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph. This year marks the Air Force's 75th anniversary. The theme of this year’s airshow is "Your History, Our Legacy"

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 13:49
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 839708
    VIRIN: 220415-D-VZ902-0001
    Filename: DOD_108919541
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunderbirds at the 2022 Great Texas Airshow JBSA-Randolph, by Ruth Medinavillanueva, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    thunderbirds
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    USAF
    AETC
    JBSA
    GreatTexasAirShow

