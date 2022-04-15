DoD OIG Whistleblower Protection

The Whistleblower Protection Coordinator (WPC) educates DoD employees on reporting fraud, waste, and abuse within the DoD and the means by which they may seek a review of reprisal allegations. The WPC also provides general information on the timeliness of such cases, the availability of alternative dispute mechanisms, and avenues for potential relief.
To learn more about the WPC, visit: https://www.dodig.mil/Components/Administrative-Investigations/Whistleblower-Reprisal-Investigations/Whistleblower-Protection-Coordinator/
Contact the WPC at: whistleblowerprotectioncoordinator@dodig.mil
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2022 14:27
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|839704
|VIRIN:
|220415-A-IB136-002
|PIN:
|123457
|Filename:
|DOD_108919520
|Length:
|00:21:22
|Location:
|ALEXANDRIA, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
