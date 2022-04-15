DoD OIG Whistleblower Protection

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Whistleblower Protection Coordinator (WPC) educates DoD employees on reporting fraud, waste, and abuse within the DoD and the means by which they may seek a review of reprisal allegations. The WPC also provides general information on the timeliness of such cases, the availability of alternative dispute mechanisms, and avenues for potential relief.



To learn more about the WPC, visit: https://www.dodig.mil/Components/Administrative-Investigations/Whistleblower-Reprisal-Investigations/Whistleblower-Protection-Coordinator/



Contact the WPC at: whistleblowerprotectioncoordinator@dodig.mil