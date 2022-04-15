Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DoD OIG Whistleblower Protection

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2022

    Courtesy Video

    DoD Office of Inspector General

    The Whistleblower Protection Coordinator (WPC) educates DoD employees on reporting fraud, waste, and abuse within the DoD and the means by which they may seek a review of reprisal allegations. The WPC also provides general information on the timeliness of such cases, the availability of alternative dispute mechanisms, and avenues for potential relief.

    To learn more about the WPC, visit: https://www.dodig.mil/Components/Administrative-Investigations/Whistleblower-Reprisal-Investigations/Whistleblower-Protection-Coordinator/

    Contact the WPC at: whistleblowerprotectioncoordinator@dodig.mil

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2022
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 14:27
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 839704
    VIRIN: 220415-A-IB136-002
    PIN: 123457
    Filename: DOD_108919520
    Length: 00:21:22
    Location: ALEXANDRIA, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DoD OIG Whistleblower Protection, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT