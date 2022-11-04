Kimball County Humvee fire

A totaled 790th Missile Security Forces Squadron Humvee is located on Highway 71 in Kimball County, Nebraska, April 12, 2022. Security forces Airmen safely egressed the vehicle after noticing flames while transiting the highway. They contacted local emergency responders and established a safety cordon. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Landon Gunsauls)
