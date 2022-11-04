Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kimball County Humvee fire

    UNITED STATES

    04.11.2022

    Video by Joseph Coslett 

    90th Missile Wing Public Affairs

    A totaled 790th Missile Security Forces Squadron Humvee is located on Highway 71 in Kimball County, Nebraska, April 12, 2022. Security forces Airmen safely egressed the vehicle after noticing flames while transiting the highway. They contacted local emergency responders and established a safety cordon. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Landon Gunsauls)

    Date Taken: 04.11.2022
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 13:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 839700
    VIRIN: 220411-F-JJ878-2001
    Filename: DOD_108919470
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: US

    This work, Kimball County Humvee fire, by Joseph Coslett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Security Forces
    EOD
    FE Warren
    90MW
    Kimball County
    Humbee

