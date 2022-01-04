On Drill: Silver Flag 2022

This month we highlighted members of our Civil Engineer Squadron as they compete in Exercise Silver Flag at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2022 12:00
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|839694
|VIRIN:
|220401-Z-RJ808-845
|Filename:
|DOD_108919410
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT