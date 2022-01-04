Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    On Drill: Silver Flag 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Richard Mekkri 

    158th Fighter Wing

    This month we highlighted members of our Civil Engineer Squadron as they compete in Exercise Silver Flag at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 12:00
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 839694
    VIRIN: 220401-Z-RJ808-845
    Filename: DOD_108919410
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    158th Fighter Wing
    Green Mountain Boys
    Vermont Air National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT