    49th Logistics Readiness Squadron perform weekly tradition

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 49th Logistics Readiness Squadron Petroleum, Oils and Lubricants flight perform weekly military traditions. Every Friday, the Airmen from the POL flight meet for a morning meeting, uniform inspection and raise the United States flag at the only POL museum in the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2022
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 11:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 839693
    VIRIN: 220415-F-WJ136-1001
    Filename: DOD_108919405
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, 49th Logistics Readiness Squadron perform weekly tradition, by A1C Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holloman AFB
    49th LRS
    49th POL Flight

