Airmen from the 49th Logistics Readiness Squadron Petroleum, Oils and Lubricants flight perform weekly military traditions. Every Friday, the Airmen from the POL flight meet for a morning meeting, uniform inspection and raise the United States flag at the only POL museum in the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2022 11:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|839693
|VIRIN:
|220415-F-WJ136-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108919405
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 49th Logistics Readiness Squadron perform weekly tradition, by A1C Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT