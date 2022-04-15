Coast Guard repatriates 109 Haitians to Haiti

Coast Guard Cutter Decisive's crew repatriates 109 Haitians to Cap-Haitien, Haiti, April 15, 2022. The Decisive's crew rescued the 109 Haitians aboard a 50-foot overloaded and unsafe Haitian sailing vessel approximately 35 miles east of Punta Maisi, Cuba. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2022 11:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|839691
|VIRIN:
|220415-G-G0107-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108919400
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|HT
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
