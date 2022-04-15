Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard repatriates 109 Haitians to Haiti

    HAITI

    04.15.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard Cutter Decisive's crew repatriates 109 Haitians to Cap-Haitien, Haiti, April 15, 2022. The Decisive's crew rescued the 109 Haitians aboard a 50-foot overloaded and unsafe Haitian sailing vessel approximately 35 miles east of Punta Maisi, Cuba. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2022
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 11:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 839691
    VIRIN: 220415-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_108919400
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: HT

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    USCG
    rescue
    migration

