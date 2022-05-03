180FW Participates in AE22

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/839690" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

More than 100 Airmen and eight F-16 Fighting Falcons, from the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, deployed to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 4 to 21, 2022, to take part in Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022. AE22 is a biennial homeland defense exercise designed for U.S. and Canadian Armed Forces to demonstrate and exercise a joint capability to rapidly deploy and operate in the Arctic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kregg York)