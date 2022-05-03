Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    180FW Participates in AE22

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kregg York 

    Arctic Edge 2022

    More than 100 Airmen and eight F-16 Fighting Falcons, from the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, deployed to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 4 to 21, 2022, to take part in Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022. AE22 is a biennial homeland defense exercise designed for U.S. and Canadian Armed Forces to demonstrate and exercise a joint capability to rapidly deploy and operate in the Arctic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kregg York)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 180FW Participates in AE22, by SSgt Kregg York, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    180th Fighter Wing
    Ohio Air National Guard
    OHANG
    AE22

