180FW Participates in AE22

More than 100 Airmen and eight F-16 Fighting Falcons, from the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, deployed to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 4 to 21, 2022, to take part in Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022. AE22 is a biennial homeland defense exercise designed for U.S. and Canadian Armed Forces to demonstrate and exercise a joint capability to rapidly deploy and operate in the Arctic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kregg York)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2022 14:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|839690
|VIRIN:
|220415-Z-HS920-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108919388
|Length:
|00:15:05
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
