180FW Prepares for AE22

U.S. Airmen, assigned to the Ohio National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing, load a C-17 with cargo Globemaster, assigned to the Mississippi National Guard's 172nd Airlift Wing, at the 180FW in Swanton, Ohio, March 2, 2022, with Airmen leaving on a KC-135, March 4, 2022. The Cargo and Airmen were transported to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, for the Wing's participation in ARCTIC EDGE 2022, a biennial defense exercise for U.S. Northern Command and Canadian Armed Forces to demonstrate and exercise a joint capability to rapidly deploy and operate in the arctic.
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2022 14:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|839689
|VIRIN:
|220415-Z-HS920-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108919387
|Length:
|00:04:31
|Location:
|SWANTON, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
