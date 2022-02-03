180FW Prepares for AE22

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/839689" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airmen, assigned to the Ohio National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing, load a C-17 with cargo Globemaster, assigned to the Mississippi National Guard's 172nd Airlift Wing, at the 180FW in Swanton, Ohio, March 2, 2022, with Airmen leaving on a KC-135, March 4, 2022. The Cargo and Airmen were transported to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, for the Wing's participation in ARCTIC EDGE 2022, a biennial defense exercise for U.S. Northern Command and Canadian Armed Forces to demonstrate and exercise a joint capability to rapidly deploy and operate in the arctic.