Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    180FW Prepares for AE22

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SWANTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kregg York 

    Arctic Edge 2022

    U.S. Airmen, assigned to the Ohio National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing, load a C-17 with cargo Globemaster, assigned to the Mississippi National Guard's 172nd Airlift Wing, at the 180FW in Swanton, Ohio, March 2, 2022, with Airmen leaving on a KC-135, March 4, 2022. The Cargo and Airmen were transported to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, for the Wing's participation in ARCTIC EDGE 2022, a biennial defense exercise for U.S. Northern Command and Canadian Armed Forces to demonstrate and exercise a joint capability to rapidly deploy and operate in the arctic.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 14:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 839689
    VIRIN: 220415-Z-HS920-0001
    Filename: DOD_108919387
    Length: 00:04:31
    Location: SWANTON, OH, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 180FW Prepares for AE22, by SSgt Kregg York, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    180th Fighter Wing
    Ohio Air National Guard
    OHANG
    AE22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT