    Art Therapy at the National Intrepid Center of Excellence

    UNITED STATES

    03.23.2022

    Video by Joveria Javed 

    National Intrepid Center of Excellence

    Adrienne Stamper, an art therapist at the National Intrepid Center of Excellence (NICoE), provides a window into the process of healing through art therapy.

    Art therapists are master’s-level behavioral health professionals who are trained to use art as a vehicle for non-verbal thoughts, emotions, and experiences. At NICoE, the service members have freedom of self-expression and use a wide range of media such as painting, sculpting, drawing, wood-burning, collaging, and creative writing. Stamper explains the scientific basis for why traumatic survivors struggle to put their experience into words, and how art therapy can enable them to find their voice. By working with imagery, the emotional brain, and the physical body, art therapy helps to integrate and restore a sense of control over these painful memories.

    Stamper walks us through the studio, sharing stories of service members who found healing through art therapy, and shows us the faces of the invisible wounds of war.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 13:16
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 839688
    VIRIN: 220323-O-RY742-424
    Filename: DOD_108919386
    Length: 00:05:10
    Location: US

    This work, Art Therapy at the National Intrepid Center of Excellence, by Joveria Javed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    health
    Military Health System
    Military Health
    Traumatic Brain Injury
    art therapy
    National Intrepid Center of Excellence
    Defense Health Agency
    DHA
    creative arts
    creative art therapy

