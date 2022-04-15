Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel & Readiness Suicide Prevention Message on Home and Family

Gilbert Cisneros, Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel & Readiness, talks about the importance of locking up firearms and medications.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2022 11:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|839684
|VIRIN:
|220415-O-HV396-952
|Filename:
|DOD_108919365
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
