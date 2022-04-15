Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel & Readiness Suicide Prevention Message on Home and Family

    UNITED STATES

    04.15.2022

    Video by Katherine Warrick 

    Defense Suicide Prevention Office

    Gilbert Cisneros, Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel & Readiness, talks about the importance of locking up firearms and medications.

    Date Taken: 04.15.2022
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 11:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 839684
    VIRIN: 220415-O-HV396-952
    Filename: DOD_108919365
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    DSPO

    TAGS

    Suicide Prevention
    DSPO

