Retired U.S. Army Spc. Brent Garlic, an Invictus Game competitor participates in an interview explaining his experiences with training and the Invictus Games April 12, 2022 on Fort Belvoir, VA. Team U.S is a part of more than 500 participants from 20 countries who will take part in The Invictus Games The Hague 2020 featuring ten adaptive sports, including archery, field, indoor rowing, powerlifting, swimming, track, sitting volleyball, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair ruby, and a driving challenge. (U.S Army video edited by Clara Soria-Hernandez)
|04.12.2022
|04.15.2022 11:11
|Package
|FORT BELVOIR, VA, US
