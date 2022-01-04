The Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center just wrapped up the first of three new regional competitions to help determine the first-ever Best Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team in the Air Force! Explosive Ordnance Disposal—or E-O-D—teams run in when others run out! No matter the explosive threat, these highly trained experts risk their lives to assess and deliver whatever counterpunch is necessary to render the situation safe. Brian Goddin with Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center public affairs takes us along for the competition and introduces us to the Air Force’s southeastern regional EOD Team of the Year!
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2022 10:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|839667
|VIRIN:
|220401-F-EG306-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108919252
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, AFIMSC establishes first Best EOD Team of the year competition (IMSC-TV), by John Goddin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
