Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    9th ESOS resupplies ground forces with airdrop (B-Roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.29.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jerreht Harris  

    United States Air Forces Central     

    Aircrew members assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Special Operations Squadron operate an MC-130J Commando II to perform combat airdrops above the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 29, 2022. The MC-130J provides infiltration, exfiltration and resupply of special operations forces and equipment in hostile or denied territory. Secondary missions include psychological operations, and helicopter and vertical lift air refueling. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jerreht Harris)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2022
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 10:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 839666
    VIRIN: 220129-F-ZD833-8001
    Filename: DOD_108919218
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 7
    High-Res. Downloads: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9th ESOS resupplies ground forces with airdrop (B-Roll), by SSgt Jerreht Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    MC-130J Commando II

    TAGS

    1CTCS
    SOCCENT
    MC-130J Commando II
    9 ESOS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT