The Columbus Blue Jackets held a military appreciation night, and hosted a pick-up game with military veterans from Wright-Patterson Air Force base at Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, April. 7, 2022. Events like military appreciation night grow the community bonds between great partners like the Blue Jackets and WPAFB. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2022 08:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|839649
|VIRIN:
|220407-F-ZJ423-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108919019
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Columbus Blue Jackets Host Military Appreciation Night, by Ryan Law, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT