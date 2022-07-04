Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Columbus Blue Jackets Host Military Appreciation Night

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2022

    Video by Ryan Law 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The Columbus Blue Jackets held a military appreciation night, and hosted a pick-up game with military veterans from Wright-Patterson Air Force base at Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, April. 7, 2022. Events like military appreciation night grow the community bonds between great partners like the Blue Jackets and WPAFB. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2022
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 08:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 839649
    VIRIN: 220407-F-ZJ423-1001
    Filename: DOD_108919019
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Columbus Blue Jackets Host Military Appreciation Night, by Ryan Law, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hockey
    Air Force
    Blue Jackets
    Military Appreciation
    Wright-
    Patterson

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT