I/ITSEC Overview

U.S. Air Force training leaders and innovators describe the benefits of the Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation, and Education Conference, Orlando, Florida, April 4th, 2022. I/ITSEC is the world's largest modeling, simulation, and training event. (U.S. Air Force video by Chris Decker)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2022 09:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|839647
|VIRIN:
|220404-F-RI374-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108918996
|Length:
|00:06:16
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
