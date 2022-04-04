Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I/ITSEC Overview

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2022

    Video by Christopher Decker 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    U.S. Air Force training leaders and innovators describe the benefits of the Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation, and Education Conference, Orlando, Florida, April 4th, 2022. I/ITSEC is the world's largest modeling, simulation, and training event. (U.S. Air Force video by Chris Decker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2022
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 09:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 839647
    VIRIN: 220404-F-RI374-1001
    Filename: DOD_108918996
    Length: 00:06:16
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I/ITSEC Overview, by Christopher Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    vr
    robots
    virtual
    sims

