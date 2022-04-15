Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Excavation and construction continue at Charleroi Locks & Dam

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2022

    Video by Michel Sauret  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District is leading the construction project of a new chamber at Locks and Dam 4 near Charleroi on the Monongahela River in Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania. As the excavation and demolition phase nears completion, the project has transitioned to construction, which includes prepping the miter sill for concrete placement, running electrical, finishing the foundation for the bulkhead sill, pouring concrete, anchoring the river wall and more. The Charleroi project began in 2004. The federal government funds half of the project’s cost, while the other half is covered by navigation industry through taxes paid on diesel fuel. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video by Michel Sauret)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2022
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 07:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US 

    TAGS

    USACE
    Army Corps
    Charleroi
    Pittsburgh Distirct

