B-Roll: Excavation and construction continue at Charleroi Locks & Dam

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District is leading the construction project of a new chamber at Locks and Dam 4 near Charleroi on the Monongahela River in Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania. As the excavation and demolition phase nears completion, the project has transitioned to construction, which includes prepping the miter sill for concrete placement, running electrical, finishing the foundation for the bulkhead sill, pouring concrete, anchoring the river wall and more. The Charleroi project began in 2004. The federal government funds half of the project’s cost, while the other half is covered by navigation industry through taxes paid on diesel fuel. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video by Michel Sauret)