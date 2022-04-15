Balikatan 22: Shoulder-to-Shoulder

Philippine and U.S. armed forces participate in Balikatan 22 in the Philippines, March 28 to April 8, 2022. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades shared experiences. Balikatan, Tagalog for ‘shoulder-to-shoulder,’ is a longstanding bilateral exercise between the Philippines and the United States highlighting the deep-rooted partnership between both countries. Balikatan 22 is the 37th iteration of the exercise and coincides with the 75th anniversary of the U.S.-Philippine security cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps video edited by Sgt. Josue Marquez and Cpl. Hassanen Attabi)
|04.15.2022
|04.15.2022 06:54
|Package
|839643
|220415-M-M0251-0001
|DOD_108918932
|00:03:50
|PH
|9
|9
