U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit and British Royal Marine Commandos participate in a tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel exercise. Medical personnel from Iceland’s Landspitali University Hospital train with the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group shock trauma platoon in support of Northern Viking 2022, on Keflavík Air Base, Iceland, April 8, 2022. Northern Viking 22 strengthens interoperability and force readiness between the U.S., Iceland and Allied nations, enabling multi-domain command and control of joint and coalition forces in the defense of Iceland and Sea Lines of Communication in the Greenland, Iceland, United Kingdom (GIUK) gap. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tyler Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2022 06:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|839642
|VIRIN:
|220408-N-QA919-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_108918891
|Length:
|00:05:16
|Location:
|IS
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Northern Viking TRAP, by PO1 Tyler Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT