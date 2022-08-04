Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Northern Viking TRAP

    ICELAND

    04.08.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Tyler Thompson 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit and British Royal Marine Commandos participate in a tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel exercise. Medical personnel from Iceland’s Landspitali University Hospital train with the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group shock trauma platoon in support of Northern Viking 2022, on Keflavík Air Base, Iceland, April 8, 2022. Northern Viking 22 strengthens interoperability and force readiness between the U.S., Iceland and Allied nations, enabling multi-domain command and control of joint and coalition forces in the defense of Iceland and Sea Lines of Communication in the Greenland, Iceland, United Kingdom (GIUK) gap. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tyler Thompson)

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 06:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 839642
    VIRIN: 220408-N-QA919-1000
    Filename: DOD_108918891
    Length: 00:05:16
    Location: IS

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    This work, Northern Viking TRAP, by PO1 Tyler Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    LCAC
    22MEU
    USMC
    USN
    NV22
    NorthernViking22

