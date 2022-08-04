Northern Viking TRAP

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/839642" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit and British Royal Marine Commandos participate in a tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel exercise. Medical personnel from Iceland’s Landspitali University Hospital train with the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group shock trauma platoon in support of Northern Viking 2022, on Keflavík Air Base, Iceland, April 8, 2022. Northern Viking 22 strengthens interoperability and force readiness between the U.S., Iceland and Allied nations, enabling multi-domain command and control of joint and coalition forces in the defense of Iceland and Sea Lines of Communication in the Greenland, Iceland, United Kingdom (GIUK) gap. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tyler Thompson)